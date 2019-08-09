Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

As Biotechnology companies, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 8.86 N/A -1.91 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 109.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 17.3%. 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.