Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 10 6.74 N/A -1.91 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 24.7% respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.