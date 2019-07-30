Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.21 N/A -2.00 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 6.37 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 124.39% at a $23 average price target. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 140.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.