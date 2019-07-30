Contrasting of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

As Biotechnology businesses, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|6.21
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|6.37
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-73.6%
|-18.9%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. From a competition point of view, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 124.39% at a $23 average price target. Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 140.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CytomX Therapeutics Inc.
|8.06%
|3.13%
|-41.74%
|-27.6%
|-53.43%
|-28.08%
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-10.42%
|-9.37%
|-19.71%
|-37.38%
|-69.69%
|-32.7%
For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
