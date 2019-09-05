Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.48 N/A -1.93 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.44 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.65 beta means Cytokinetics Incorporated’s volatility is 65.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 5.1 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $15, and a 5.26% upside potential. Competitively Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 157.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 79.9%. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.