Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1151.26 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cytokinetics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.75% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with average price target of $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.