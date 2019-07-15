Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 18.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 9.05 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta which is 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.1 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pfenex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 81.3% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.