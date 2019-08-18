Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

This is a contrast between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.84 N/A -1.93 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, with potential upside of 13.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.