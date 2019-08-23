Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 21.71 N/A -1.93 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.68 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 13.81%. Competitively the consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $108.25, which is potential 10.30% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Cytokinetics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.