Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Its Peers

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.20% -47.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cytokinetics Incorporated and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

$15 is the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated, with a potential upside of 13.12%. The competitors have a potential upside of 135.93%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Cytokinetics Incorporated’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cytokinetics Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Cytokinetics Incorporated’s peers.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.