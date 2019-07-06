Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.33 N/A -1.95 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.93 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.01 beta. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cytokinetics Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 3.1% respectively. About 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.