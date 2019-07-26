Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 19.61 N/A -1.95 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 236.81 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.01 beta indicates that Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $15, and a 27.23% upside potential. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 114.42% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.