Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cytokinetics Incorporated and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,285,930.41% -269.2% -47.5% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 75.28%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 167.26% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.