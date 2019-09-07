Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Since Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.21 N/A -1.93 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cytokinetics Incorporated and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.75% for Cytokinetics Incorporated with consensus price target of $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.