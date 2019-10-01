Contrasting of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We will be comparing the differences between Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cytokinetics Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated 352,887,537.99% -269.2% -47.5% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,000,551,050.93% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $20, and a 74.67% upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.33 consensus price target and a 440.79% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cytokinetics Incorporated and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 64.4%. 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.