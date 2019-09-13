Contrasting of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

We will be comparing the differences between CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 59 9.30 N/A 0.45 127.84 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.89 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Redwood Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CyrusOne Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Redwood Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.67 shows that CyrusOne Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Redwood Trust Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CyrusOne Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.34% and an $66.5 consensus price target. Redwood Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 4.83% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Redwood Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than CyrusOne Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CyrusOne Inc. and Redwood Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.17%. Insiders held 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares. Competitively, Redwood Trust Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Redwood Trust Inc.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats CyrusOne Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.