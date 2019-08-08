Contrasting of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 57 8.13 N/A 0.45 127.84 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 11.34 N/A 0.32 65.39

Demonstrates CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CyrusOne Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CyrusOne Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

CyrusOne Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.13% and an $62.9 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential downside is -11.99%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CyrusOne Inc. seems more appealing than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyrusOne Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.9% respectively. CyrusOne Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. -4.4% 0% 2.92% 7.59% -8.72% 8.55% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc. was less bullish than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.