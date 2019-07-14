Contrasting of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.26 N/A 0.56 13.07 Schlumberger Limited 41 1.72 N/A 1.46 26.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Schlumberger Limited. Schlumberger Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Energy Partners L.P. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Schlumberger Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.3% 5.8% Schlumberger Limited 0.00% -1.8% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.75 shows that Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Schlumberger Limited’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Schlumberger Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Schlumberger Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Schlumberger Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 2 3 2.60

Schlumberger Limited on the other hand boasts of a $50.8 average price target and a 24.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and Schlumberger Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.4% and 80.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Schlumberger Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 3.1% 7.65% -4.94% 9.91% 22.2% 30.25% Schlumberger Limited -2.33% -15.24% -11.46% -21.96% -45.07% 9.01%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.