Contrasting of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.24 N/A 0.55 14.13 NOW Inc. 14 0.40 N/A 0.55 22.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. NOW Inc. has than Cypress Energy Partners L.P. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.51 beta. From a competition point of view, NOW Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and NOW Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of NOW Inc. is $16, which is potential 34.57% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of NOW Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has stronger performance than NOW Inc.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.