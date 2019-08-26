Contrasting of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (CELP) and Its Rivals

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.80% 5.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners L.P. N/A 7 14.13 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 47.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cypress Energy Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Cypress Energy Partners L.P. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. In other hand, Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s peers have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals beat Cypress Energy Partners L.P.