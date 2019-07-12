Contrasting of Cynergistek Inc. (CTEK) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Cynergistek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cynergistek Inc. 5 0.66 N/A 0.19 25.03 Powell Industries Inc. 32 0.85 N/A 0.04 835.35

Table 1 demonstrates Cynergistek Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Powell Industries Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cynergistek Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cynergistek Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Powell Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cynergistek Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cynergistek Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.7% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.4 beta means Cynergistek Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Powell Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cynergistek Inc. Its rival Powell Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Powell Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cynergistek Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cynergistek Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cynergistek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Powell Industries Inc. is $39, which is potential 7.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cynergistek Inc. and Powell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 60.2% respectively. 1.4% are Cynergistek Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of Powell Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cynergistek Inc. 3.5% -2.67% 0.03% 17.37% -3.47% -0.21% Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62%

For the past year Cynergistek Inc. had bearish trend while Powell Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Powell Industries Inc. beats Cynergistek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.