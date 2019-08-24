Contrasting of CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.43 N/A 0.11 39.08 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 118 2.09 N/A 6.61 19.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CynergisTek Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

CynergisTek Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Curtiss-Wright Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s potential upside is 18.97% and its average target price is $143.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CynergisTek Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13% Curtiss-Wright Corporation -2.35% -0.32% 11.02% 11.63% -2.28% 24.28%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance while Curtiss-Wright Corporation has 24.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.