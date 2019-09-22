Contrasting of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.33, and a 225.58% upside potential. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $46.33 consensus target price and a 25.52% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.