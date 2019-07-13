Contrasting of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.26 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.53 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is $19.78, with potential upside of 205.25%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 consensus price target and a 230.48% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares and 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 64.8% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.