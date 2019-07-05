Contrasting of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are contrasting CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.75. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.78 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 178.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.