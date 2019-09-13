Contrasting of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

We are comparing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 245.44 N/A -2.52 0.00

Demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a 204.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.51% and 29% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 5.61% stronger performance.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.