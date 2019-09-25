Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 237.15 N/A -4.65 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.71 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 275.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.