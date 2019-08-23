Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

We are comparing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 154.28 N/A -4.65 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 141.64% and its average target price is $27.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 14.8%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.