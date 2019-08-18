Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1026.49 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 5.2%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.