Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Since Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.12 N/A -4.65 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 61.49% and its consensus price target is $25.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 45.5%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.