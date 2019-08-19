Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Its Rivals

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 24.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.