Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 235.64 N/A -4.65 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.41 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 53.96% and its consensus price target is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.