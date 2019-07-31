Contrasting of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 42 168.46 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, which is potential 40.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.