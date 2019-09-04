Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.16 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.