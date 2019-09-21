Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.14
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 86.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 78.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
