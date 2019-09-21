Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has an average price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 86.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 78.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.