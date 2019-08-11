Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.99 N/A -0.64 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 7.68 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 317.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.