Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 4.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.