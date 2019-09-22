Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 36.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.

Summary

argenx SE beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.