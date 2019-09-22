Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.14
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $171.5, which is potential 36.80% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while argenx SE had bullish trend.
Summary
argenx SE beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
