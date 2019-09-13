Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.66 N/A -0.64 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 4.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.