Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|65.66
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 4.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.