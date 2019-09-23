Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 65.02% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.