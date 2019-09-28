Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.46M
|-2.71
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|279,854,950.73%
|0%
|0%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|124,397,785.29%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,354.55%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 61.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
