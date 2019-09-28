Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 279,854,950.73% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 124,397,785.29% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1,354.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 61.1% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.