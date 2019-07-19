Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 62.95 N/A -0.62 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.3 beta, while its volatility is 230.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 270.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.7 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Histogenics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.