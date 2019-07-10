Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.80 N/A -0.62 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.15 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.