Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.62 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 20.48 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 3.3 and it happens to be 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 247.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 86.6% respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.53%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.