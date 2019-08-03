Contrasting of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 68 281.10 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 0%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.