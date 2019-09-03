Contrasting of CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.47 N/A 0.44 30.50 Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.41 N/A 1.99 20.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Vishay Precision Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CyberOptics Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CyberOptics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Vishay Precision Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

CyberOptics Corporation’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

CyberOptics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vishay Precision Group Inc. are 4 and 2.9 respectively. CyberOptics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CyberOptics Corporation and Vishay Precision Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 89.9%. 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance while Vishay Precision Group Inc. has 34.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.