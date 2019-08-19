Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyanotech Corporation and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.