Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyanotech Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 185.94% and its average price target is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 87.9% respectively. Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has stronger performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.