Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cyanotech Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.50% -12.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Cyanotech Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

The peers have a potential upside of 135.93%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyanotech Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cyanotech Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cyanotech Corporation’s competitors beat Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.