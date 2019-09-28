Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyanotech Corporation and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,500,548.13% -22.5% -12.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 516,949,813.98% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta means Cyanotech Corporation’s volatility is 20.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyanotech Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.