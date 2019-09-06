Contrasting of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.8 beta means Cyanotech Corporation’s volatility is 20.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cyanotech Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $129.33 average target price and a 79.30% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was more bearish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.